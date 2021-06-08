Red Sox Wrap: Boston Sinks Marlins To Claim Fifth Consecutive Win

It was a knock-out, drag-out sort of game.

ON THE BUMP

— Nick Pivetta didn’t have his best command Monday and it showed as he didn’t make it though five innings. Pivetta was pulled after throwing 92 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

Pivetta did at least limit the damage on the score board. He allowed just two runs on seven hits while striking out six. He threw first-pitch strikes to 13 of the 23 batters he faced while 54 of his 92 pitches went for strikes.

Pivetta got out of a jam in the first after allowing each of the first two batters reach base on singles. He struck out the final two batters of the inning to strand runners on first and second. The Marlins scored one run in the fourth, but Pivetta induced an inning-ending double play to get out of a jam with runners at first and third.

— Garrett Whitlock relived Pivetta in the fifth and threw just two pitches, both of which went for strikes. He didn’t come back out for the sixth as he went just 1/3 of an inning.

— Darwinzon Hernandez came out for the sixth and got two quick outs. Hernandez, however, then allowed one hit and hit a batter, which resulted in him getting the hook after going 2/3 of an inning.

— Sawamura took over with runners on first and second in the sixth. And while Sawamura ended up walking the first batter he faced, he came away with a high-leverage strikeout against No. 3 batter and designated hitter Jesus Aguilar. It got the Red Sox out of the inning as the Marlins stranded three runners.

Sawamura then came back out and retired the side in order in the seventh. It concluded yet another impressive relief performance — two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings — from the right-hander.