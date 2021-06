NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy is developing into one of the finest defensemen in the National Hockey League.

McAvoy shined for Boston throughout 2020-21 NHL regular season, and it continued into the Stanley Cup playoffs despite the Bruins’ Game 6 loss to the New York Islanders.

The 23-year-old blueliner tallied his 12th point of the playoffs Wednesday night with an assist.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images