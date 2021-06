NESN Logo Sign In

Two outs? Two strikes? No problem.

Kiké Hernández on Sunday faced that situation in the bottom of the second against the Kansas City Royals with Hunter Renfroe on first after drawing a walk.

The result was a go-ahead two-run homer from Hernández which traveled 424 feet to center field to get Boston on the board.

Check it out.

424 feet of crushed! pic.twitter.com/yzhpCVICOp — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 20, 2021

It sure seems like Hernández likes the seven spot in the order.