Watch Pete Frates’ Daughter Throw Out First Pitch Before Red Sox-Astros

It was an emotional scene at Fenway Park during the pregame ceremonies Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox honored the family of Pete Frates ahead of their game against the Houston Astros during Lou Gehrig Day. Frates died of ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease at the age of 34 in 2019.

Frates played a huge role in helping find a cure for the disease and raised awareness around the globe with his viral “Ice Bucket Challenge” that has raised millions of dollars for research.

To help honor Frates, his 7-year-old daughter, Lucy, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Check it out:

Lucy Frates, 7-Year-Old daughter of the late Pete Frates, throws out the first pitch for Lou Gehrig Day at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/J9QmBW4Cgv — NESN (@NESN) June 8, 2021

