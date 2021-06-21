NESN Logo Sign In

The legend of Jarren Duran continues to grow by the day, and Sunday he made history in Triple A Worcester.

The Red Sox prospect hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to propel Worcester to a 5-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. It was the first-ever walk-off homer at Polar Park in Worcester.

Check it out:

"Walk it off, Jarren Duran!"



The #RedSox No. 3 prospect belts a three-run tater to win it in the 10th for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/wdm9SJ2LrE — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 20, 2021

The Iron Pigs intentionally walked Franchy Cordero in the 10th inning, which began with an automatic runner on second base.

It was home run No. 12 for Duran this season. It was his second in a matter of three games and fifth of the month.