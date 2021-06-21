Watch Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Blast Walk-Off Home Run In Worcester

Duran made history with the first-ever walk-off at Polar Park

by

The legend of Jarren Duran continues to grow by the day, and Sunday he made history in Triple A Worcester.

The Red Sox prospect hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to propel Worcester to a 5-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. It was the first-ever walk-off homer at Polar Park in Worcester.

Check it out:

The Iron Pigs intentionally walked Franchy Cordero in the 10th inning, which began with an automatic runner on second base.

It was home run No. 12 for Duran this season. It was his second in a matter of three games and fifth of the month.

