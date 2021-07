NESN Logo Sign In

As Xander Bogaerts blasted an RBI-double off the Green Monster for some insurance against the Kansas City Royals, lightening struck beyond the walls of Fenway Park.

And it made for the most unbelievable photo.

The Boston Globe’s Jim Davis on Wednesday captured a shot of the hit. And if a picture is worth a thousand words, the first one that comes to mind after seeing the still image is baller.

See for yourself.

this photo from Jim Davis of the Globe is an absolute all-timer pic.twitter.com/C7pl0LSkGa — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) July 1, 2021

We’ll take this one on a poster, please and thank you.