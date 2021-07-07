Aaron Rodgers Won’t Say If He’ll Start Week 1 Of Season For Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Aaron Rodgers be on the field when the Green Bay Packers open their 2021 season?

Well, that seems to be the question we still don’t have answers to.

Rodgers, as you probably know by now, doesn’t exactly appear to be happy with his situation in Green Bay. He did not report to minicamp, OTAs or anything the Packers have done this offseason. The quarterback also reportedly has been recruiting players to join him on another team.

It doesn’t help that Rodgers hasn’t exactly denied any rumors about him wanting out of Green Bay.

It was more of the same Tuesday during “The Match” when Rodgers was asked about his status for Week 1. More specifically, if he’ll be the starting QB for the Packers.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Rodgers said with a big smile during the broadcast.

Aaron Rodgers on who the Packers QB will be this year?pic.twitter.com/LFSIn8zHPF — Covers (@Covers) July 7, 2021

Rodgers quickly shifted the focus.