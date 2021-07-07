NESN Logo Sign In

Protect Xander Bogaerts at all costs.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop is just about everything you’d ever want in an athlete — an All-Star on the field (literally) and off it. And the team gets him well below market rate.

Bogaerts in April 2019 signed a six-year extension with the Red Sox worth $120 million guaranteed over the course of the deal. The contract allows him a player opt-out in 2022, suggesting that Bogaerts was willing to take a discount deal in order to stay in Boston.

His agent Scott Boras confirmed as much, telling MLB.com’s Ian Browne that Bogaerts made it clear he’d sacrifice to stay with the Red Sox.

“Our job is to listen to our clients,” Boras told Browne. “The one thing Xander did for me with that deal is, I said, ‘I’ll go along with this with you but that opt-out (is a must) where we can take you and put you on the market really before most college players get there.’ The contract with (Anthony) Rendon, he was 30. Xander is going to be 29. He still has a very good bite at the apple at a very young age compared to most college players. I think he’ll be fine.”

If his season next year looks anything like the one he’s having in 2021, it’s a safe bet Boston will have to dish out a little more to keep the 28-year-old around.

Bogaerts just was named to the All-Star team for the third time in his career, in addition to his two World Series titles, three Silver Slugger Awards and one All-MLB First Team distinction in 2019.