Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Turned Down This Contract Offer From Packers

Maybe it’s not all about the money for Aaron Rodgers.

The 2020 NFL MVP has been a subject of rampant speculation throughout the offseason. Some reports indicate he’s committed to forcing a trade out of Green Bay; others suggest a new contract from the Packers would resolve the issue. There also have been reports Rodgers refusing to work for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

All along, Rodgers himself has been cryptic and borderline disingenuous.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday offered new context, reporting that Rodgers during the offseason turned down a lucrative contract offer from the Packers.

“This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football,” Schefter tweeted. “Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money.”

So, how will this story end? Your guess is as good as ours.

Perhaps will start getting answers July 28, when the Packers are scheduled to begin training camp.