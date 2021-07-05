Surging Red Sox Prospect Brayan Bello Joins MLB Futures Game Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello might not be an under-the-radar prospect for much longer.

The 22-year-old, one of the top pitching prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, was named to the MLB Futures Game roster as an injury replacement Monday morning. He joined Jeter Downs as the only Red Sox prospects set to participate in the upcoming exhibition at Coors Field.

Fellow top Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jarren Duran both were not named to the roster due to Olympics-related reasons.

Right-hander Brayan Bello has been added to the Futures Game roster after Mariners' Emerson Hancock was removed due to injury.



Here's the scouting report, stats and more on the #RedSox's No. 18 prospect: https://t.co/hTykgu5BD7 pic.twitter.com/sRVd3zdQ27 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2021

Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello, now in Double-A Portland, is 5-0 with a 34.2 percent K rate in 10 starts while showing what one scout described as ?electric? stuff. The 22-year-old joins Jeter Downs as Red Sox reps at the Futures Game. https://t.co/PYl0jU9iUZ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 5, 2021

Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello has been added to the Future's Game roster per @jjcoop36. Bello had the best raw stuff of any Red Sox arm at the 2020 Fall Instructional League and has built on that in a breakout 2021: 47.1 IP, 2.66 ERA, 1.099 WHIP with 64 K and only 14 BB. — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) July 5, 2021

Bello was a relative unknown before the season but his stock has risen dramatically since the spring. He was 24th in SoxProspects.com’s preseason rankings, but ascended to seventh in the June update.