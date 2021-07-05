Medical Examiner: Matiss Kivlenieks Death Caused By Fireworks Blast

We now know more about the tragic death of Matiss Kivlenieks.

The former Blue Jackets goalie died Sunday at 24 years old. In an announcement Monday morning, Columbus said Kivlenieks “suffered an apparent head injury in a fall.” The organization did not reveal where Kivlenieks was, nor what he was doing, at the time of his death.

But the story evolved throughout Monday.

Police in Novi, Mich., where Kivlenieks died, said the Latvia native died after fleeing a hot tub in hitting his head on concrete during a Fourth of July fireworks accident, via The Associated Press. But a medical examiner later offered conflicting details after conducting a preliminary autopsy, saying Kivlenieks actually died from chest trauma caused by an errant fireworks mortar blast.

It’s unclear whether Kivlenieks was in a hot tub when he was hit by the blast.

BREAKING: A medical examiner says Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma caused by a fireworks mortar blast. Authorities earlier said he had died as the result of a fall while fleeing a fireworks accident. https://t.co/My61fVXerr — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 5, 2021

Medical personnel arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. ET, according to authorities. Kivlenieks was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

?We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,? Blue Jackets president John Davidson said in a statement. ?Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.?