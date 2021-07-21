Danica Patrick Shares Mindset, Message Amid Boston Marathon Training

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick is nearing the most challenging day of her athletic career.

The retired NASCAR driver will compete Oct. 11 in the 2021 Boston Marathon. Patrick will run as an honorary captain for Team Speed of Light, which is fundraising arm of a foundation run by New England Patriots Hall of Famer Matt Light.

The 39-year-old last weekend used Instagram to deliver a message amid her training.

Take a look:

I sit here covered in sweat, salt, dust, and humility?.. contemplating whether or not running 13.1 miles today was showing me how hard 26.2 will be or if it’s the altitude. ????? Either way, it was brutal if I’m being honest. I have a million excuses why it was hard – however, if anyone wants to help make my struggle more worth it, you can donate to @lightfoundation on #TeamSpeedofLight, which is the charity I am running for! This is how I was allowed into the race without qualifying.



The foundation was started by former football player Matt Light and his wife Susie. Their mission is to serve and positively impact children.

“Our goal is to inspire kids to work hard, put their best foot forward, and strive to become champions in the game of life.” Matt Light

October’s race will be the first running of the Boston Marathon sine April 15, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, and the postponement of the 2021 race.