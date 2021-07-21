NESN Logo Sign In

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals following a Game 6 victory against the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee put the finishing touches on its title-winning series with a 105-98 Game 6 verdict.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP, was other-worldly throughout the title series. He was well-deserving of the NBA Finals MVP award following a 50-point performance (16-for-25 from the field) with 14 rebounds and five blocks Tuesday.

Khris Middleton scored 17 points on 6-for-13 from the field with five rebounds and five assists.

Suns guard Chis Paul scored a team-high 26 points with five assists while Devin Booker scored 19 points on 8-for-22 from the field.