NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Claim Title After Game 6 Win

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points en route to being named NBA FInals MVP

by

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals following a Game 6 victory against the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee put the finishing touches on its title-winning series with a 105-98 Game 6 verdict.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP, was other-worldly throughout the title series. He was well-deserving of the NBA Finals MVP award following a 50-point performance (16-for-25 from the field) with 14 rebounds and five blocks Tuesday.

Khris Middleton scored 17 points on 6-for-13 from the field with five rebounds and five assists.

Suns guard Chis Paul scored a team-high 26 points with five assists while Devin Booker scored 19 points on 8-for-22 from the field.

More NBA:

NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Claim Title After Game 6 Win
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Previous Article

Chris Sale Unsure Of Next Step, But Ready For More Reps At ‘High Leverage’
Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

Chris Sale Gets ‘Loud Sometimes’ While Watching Red Sox Games At Home

Picked For You

Related