Marcelo Mayer Comps: Is Red Sox Draft Pick Next Corey Seager?

The Red Sox sure hope they got a future All-Star by drafting shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and the player comps certainly indicate that could be the case.

Mayer, the top prospect on a lot of smart industry experts’ boards and projected top overall pick in plenty of mock drafts, fell to the Red Sox with the fourth pick Sunday night. Boston jumped at the opportunity to drat him, instantly giving them a potential cornerstone at arguably the most important position in the sport.

As is the case with all draft picks, immediately after he was selected, you start to wonder which current big leaguer his skill set most resembles. When it comes to Mayer, there are two names that the experts almost unanimously pointed to: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants.

“Probably some cross between Corey Seager, Brandon Crawford, but thinking back to it, probably more advanced,” Red Sox director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni told reporters Sunday night on a video conference call. “He’s got just a really advanced feel to his game, an ease to his game.

“I throw those two names out there not to set expectations for him or anything, just I say Seager because Marcelo does have a little bit of a bigger build. I say Brandon Crawford because if you watch this kid take pregame ground balls, he’s one of the cockiest defenders I’ve ever seen in my life. I say that with a positive tone behind it. He’s flipping balls with his glove, catching balls through the legs, going behind the back. It’s not like he’s showing off. It’s just his nature. It all comes pretty easy to him.”

Here are some more Mayer comps and analyses from people who get paid to know about baseball prospects:

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com: Seager offensively, Crawford defensively

“We gave him the best grades for his hit tools and his defense in the entire draft class. The comp I like using the most for him is Corey Seager offensively and Brandon Crawford on defense. Combined, that’s a really good player for the Red Sox.”