One of the first destinations that came to mind for many when Aaron Rodgers said he wanted out of Green Bay was Denver.

The legendary quarterback is said to be unhappy with the Packers, and wants them to trade him. The Broncos actually have a decent quarterback room with up-and-comer Drew Lock and high-end veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater, but neither are remotely close to Rodgers’ level.

Given the offensive weapons the Broncos boast, a top-tier quarterback might be all that they need in order to get pushed into legitimate playoff contender territory.

“What have I heard?” Broncos star Von Miller responded to 9News’ Mike Klis when asked about the Rodgers-Broncos connection. “First and foremost, I?m comfortable with Drew. I?m comfortable with Teddy, (general Manager George Paton) and (president of football operations) John Elway. If A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job.

?John Elway, he?s done a great job of working the big-time guys before — Peyton (Manning) and DeMarcus (Ware) and Aqib (Talib) — all these other guys. So if there?s a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done. If it can?t, I?m comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They?ve impressed the hell out of me and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs.”

So, Miller either doesn’t know if anything is happening or he does and won’t divulge. Both are unsurprising and understandable.

Rodgers elected not to participate in Packers OTAs or mandatory minicamp earlier this summer, and at the moment no ground has been gained on an extension or trade. Last we heard Rodgers, while at a celebrity golf tournament Saturday, said he would figure things out in a few weeks. Packers training camp begins at the end of the month.