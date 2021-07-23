Massachusetts House Votes Firmly In Favor Of Legalizing Sports Betting

NESN Logo Sign In

It took five hours and 13 adopted amendments, but the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday in favor of sports betting coming to the Commonwealth.

And the vote wasn’t even close.

The Massachusetts House voted 156-3-1 in favor of sports betting on House bill 3977. This was expected.



Now it's onto the Senate for a vote.



H.3977 flew through the House with 156 “Yes” votes, three “No” votes and one “Present” vote. It was a dominant performance by pro-betting legislators that have been busy over the last week. The bill now moves to the Senate for further deliberation and discussion.

“What a momentous day in the Commonwealth,” Rep. Dan Cahill (D-Lynn) said on Beacon Hill. “People in my district are ecstatic. I feel like I hit the jackpot that the Chairman from Beverly — Rep. Jerry Parisella (D) — decided to use my bill as a vehicle for today’s events.

“People are allowed to have fun,” Cahill continued. “And sports betting is fun. But for some time now, people in our districts haven’t been able to do it. So they go out of state to make their bets. It’s happening and it’s going to continue to happen. (This bill) would allow us to recapture those revenues that leave this state.”

Massachusetts residents have been crossing the border in droves to place legal bets in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, plus Connecticut will launch sports betting in September. So the squeeze is real and lawmakers clearly want to keep all those dollars inside state lines.