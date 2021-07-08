MLB Reveals Star-Studded Bracket For 2021 Home Run Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Home Run Derby will be held Monday at Coors Field, where eight of Major League Baseball’s strongest hitters will compete head to head.

Here are the first-round matchups, along with their 2021 home run totals heading into Thursday’s action:

No. 1 Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels, 32 HR) vs. No. 8 Juan Soto (Washington Nationals, 11 HR)

No. 2 Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers, 23 HR) vs. No. 7 Trevor Story (Colorado Rockies, 11 HR)

No. 3 Matt Olson (Oakland Athletics, 21 HR) vs. Trey Mancini (Baltimore Orioles, 15 HR)

No. 4 Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals, 20 HR) vs. Pete Alonso (New York Mets, 15 HR)

The bracket and rules for the 2021 Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/IxFukHdJSh — Matt Birch (@MattBirch12) July 8, 2021

The reigning champion, Pete Alonso, recorded the fourth-most home runs in Derby history with 54 total in the 2019 competition. He is matched up against Salvador Perez of the Royals in Round 1. Will Alonso be able to defend his title?