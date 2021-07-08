MLB Reveals Star-Studded Bracket For 2021 Home Run Derby

The 2021 Home Run Derby will be held Monday at Coors Field, where eight of Major League Baseball’s strongest hitters will compete head to head.
Here are the first-round matchups, along with their 2021 home run totals heading into Thursday’s action:
No. 1 Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels, 32 HR) vs. No. 8 Juan Soto (Washington Nationals, 11 HR)
No. 2 Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers, 23 HR) vs. No. 7 Trevor Story (Colorado Rockies, 11 HR)
No. 3 Matt Olson (Oakland Athletics, 21 HR) vs. Trey Mancini (Baltimore Orioles, 15 HR)
No. 4 Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals, 20 HR) vs. Pete Alonso (New York Mets, 15 HR)
The reigning champion, Pete Alonso, recorded the fourth-most home runs in Derby history with 54 total in the 2019 competition. He is matched up against Salvador Perez of the Royals in Round 1. Will Alonso be able to defend his title?
The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who has been putting up impressive numbers this season while hitting and pitching, will face Juan Soto, who is the second player in Nats history to participate in the competition.
With the chance to be the first Ranger to win the event since Juan Gonzalez in 1993, Joey Gallo will face the Rockies’ Trevor Story. Can Story defend home-field advantage and put on a show for his fans?
Matt Olson, representing the A’s, will go toe to toe with Trey Mancini, who has been destroying baseballs this season after missing all of 2020 due to Stage 3 colon cancer.
The 2021 Home Run Derby definitely is worth watching.