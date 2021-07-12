MLB Home Run Derby Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to hit some moonshots through through the thin air at Coors Field.

Major League Baseball’s top sluggers will compete Monday night in the Home Run Derby. The star-studded field is headlined by Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is the odds-on favorite to win the event.

Here’s the full field:

Will Ohtani get it done or will Pete Alonso successfully defend his 2019 title? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby:

When: Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN