Red Sox Second-Rounder Jud Fabian Thrilled To Land With Boston

Like any kid good enough to get drafted into a professional sport, Jud Fabian had been waiting for this day for a long time.

The University of Florida center fielder was selected 40th overall Monday in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. An elite defender with decent pop, he originally was thought to be a first-round talent.

No matter where he fell, he was just happy to get picked. That was evident in the statement he released through the Gators after the pick.

“I have been dreaming of this day ever since I was a kid, and I could not be more excited to be drafted by the Boston Red Sox organization,” Fabian said. “I want to thank the Lord above for giving me this opportunity. There are also so many people I want to thank for making this moment possible and pushing me to be the best player and person I can be, including my parents and brother, family, teammates and all of my coaches along the way. I look forward to the next chapter and will push myself to continue to develop both on and off the field.”

Since he’s only a junior, Fabian technically could elect not to sign with the Red Sox and return to school for one more year. But between that statement and the fact that he only could bolster his stock by 39 spots, it sounds like he has eyes on becoming a pro sooner rather than later.