Congratulations, baseball fans. You won the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

Although not everyone is going to be thrilled with what their team did or didn’t do, we probably all can agree that this year’s MLB trade deadline was wildly entertaining. Certainly more fun than the 2020 deadline, which was awkward as all heck given the unprecedented circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumors flew all over the place this week, high-profile players changed teams and the league’s entire landscape changed. As we take stock of the star-studded chaos, let’s highlight three big winners and three big losers from all of the wheeling and dealing.

WINNERS

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

The rich get richer. Already equipped with arguably the league’s most talented roster top to bottom, the Dodgers landed the best pitcher available (Max Scherzer) and the best position player available (Trea Turner) in a blockbuster with the Washington Nationals.

The cost? A package centered around two highly touted prospects (catcher Keibert Ruiz and pitcher Josiah Gray) who basically were blocked for the foreseeable, anyway, by Los Angeles’ enviable major league depth.

And oh, by the way, the Dodgers landed pitcher Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals, as well.