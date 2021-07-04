Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Live Stream: Watch Men’s, Women’s Events Online

Can Joey Chestnut win his 14th Mustard Belt?

by

The Mustard Belt is on the line Sunday at Coney Island.

Joey Chestnut and his bottomless-stomached cohorts will compete in the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut, the top competitive eater on the planet, has won the competition in all but one year since 2007.

Will he do it again? We’ll find out soon enough.

The women’s competition starts at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be viewed on ESPN 3 and Watch ESPN. The men’s competition broadcast will begin at noon on ESPN with actual dog eating commencing around 12:45.

Here’s how to live stream the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest:

When: Sunday, July 4, at noon ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

