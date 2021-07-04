NASCAR Road America Live Stream: Watch July 4 Cup Race Online, On TV

It's the first Cup race at the track since 1956

by

For the first time since 1956, the NASCAR Cup Series is in Plymouth, Wis.

Drivers will compete Sunday afternoon in the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America. The lineup for the event was determined by a qualifying session Sunday morning.

Will Kyle Busch make it two wins in a row following Sunday’s triumph at Pocono Raceway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Road America:

When: Sunday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

