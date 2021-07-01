NBA Finals Odds: Revisiting Suns Futures After Western Conference Title

NESN Logo Sign In

Bettors who were optimistic about the Phoenix Suns before the 2020-21 NBA campaign started have been dealt quite the lottery ticket.

The Suns entered the season 60-to-1 to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix, who advanced to the NBA Finals after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, now stands four games away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It means said bettors are four wins away from cashing a ticket in which a $100 bet wins $6,000 for a payout of $6,100. Yeah, not too shabby. Then again, those who placed the original wager always could sell their ticket on PropSwap before the championship series begins and get something worthy of celebration in return, too. Essentially it’s a way of taking the prize in front of you rather than the one you haven’t yet won, and thus could lose.

The Suns’ prices drastically changed throughout the course of the season being they were the title favorite at -115 prior to Wednesday’s series-clinching win. The Bucks +280 and Hawks +700 still are in play with that Eastern Conference Finals series tied heading to a pivotal fifth game.

Phoenix, though, now has given bettors a long shot ticket they may not have expected, but certainly are thrilled with. The Suns, incredibly, had the same preseason title odds as the Houston Rockets. The Rockets, after trading James Harden, finished their season 17-55 and now have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The Suns, well, they went a different way benefitting from point guard Chris Paul and a usual Western Conference gauntlet that was hindered by injuries.

Now the prize is just four games away.