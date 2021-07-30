Red Sox Wrap: Pitching Struggles, Bats Quiet In 13-1 Loss Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox left all the bad juju behind before heading into a crucial American League East series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

At least, that’s the optimistic way of looking at what went down Thursday as Boston fell 12-0 to the the Toronto Blue Jays. Amid a one of the worst outings of the season from starter Eduardo Rodriguez, the Red Sox were locked out offensively, logging just six hits and failing to score a run until the seventh inning.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 64-40 and have just a 1 1/2-game lead over the second-place Rays heading into a three-game series. The Blue Jays are 51-48, chasing the New York Yankees for third place.

Here’s how it all went down at Fenway Park:

GAME IN A WORD

Beatdown.

The Blue Jays scored 13 runs on 16 hits. Need we say more?



ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez didn’t have the best start in his first game back since a scary departure due to a migraine. In the first inning, he allowed four hits — including two doubles — and walked one as the Blue Jays took a three-run lead.

— It didn’t get much better, as Toronto increased its advantage to 4-0 on a RBI single from George Springer that scored Reese McGuire, who had reached on a double.