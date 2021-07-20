NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had their own Home Run Derby on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, and it made a little bit of franchise history.

Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández all went yard in the first inning to open up the game 8-0. And when the inning came to a close, Boston already put itself in the history books.

According to Elias Sports, Monday marked the first time the Red Sox hit three home runs in the first inning of a road game. It’s also the first time this season they hit three in any inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shook up the lineup a little bit, and it clearly worked as the Red Sox led 12-0 at one point over the Blue Jays.

Cora also noted pregame that he wasn’t all that concerned with the offensive struggles his team was going through.

And well, we guess he had good reason.