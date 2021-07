NESN Logo Sign In

Jon Lester proved Monday he still can do it all.

The Nationals pitcher, who had not given up a run to the Marlins through five innings when he stepped to the plate, took a ball deep and out of Nationals Park to balloon Washington’s lead over Miami to 12-0.

Oh yeah, Lester’s round-tripper also traveled 419 feet. Check it out:

?? NOTED SLUGGER JON LESTER LAUNCHED A 419-FOOT HOME RUN@JLester34 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/SRlV0zoFBS — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 20, 2021

This was Lester’s fourth career home run.