Red Sox Take Awesome USA-Themed Team Photo After Beating Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

Before boarding their flight to Anaheim, the Red Sox took to celebrate America’s birthday.

Boston players, coaches and staff members took a USA-themed team photo after beating the Oakland Athletics in a tense series finale. As you might expect, some of the outfits were pretty awesome.

Take a look:

So, who best rocked the red, white and blue?

The edge must go to Kiké Hernández, though Alex Verdgo looked pretty good, as well. Tip of the cap to the staffer who wore the Tom Brady jersey, too.

Fresh off an impressive showing against the A’s, the Red Sox on Monday night will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.