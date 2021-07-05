Blue Jackets Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Dies At 24 After ‘Tragic Accident’

Tragedy struck the hockey world on Sunday.

Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died after suffering an apparent head injury in a fall, the Blue Jackets announced Monday morning. The Latvia native was 24 years old.

Here’s an excerpt from the organization’s announcement:

It is with profound sadness that the Columbus Blue Jackets announce goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24 as the result of a tragic accident. The Riga, Latvia native suffered an apparent head injury in a fall. Medical personnel were called immediately, but he succumbed a short time later.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” said Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

It?s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24.



We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Rest in peace, Kivi.https://t.co/o2EDRgxQ5A pic.twitter.com/FCBr0ZaH25 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 5, 2021

Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in 2017.

He appeared in eight games (six starts) over the last two seasons, going 2-2-2 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average.