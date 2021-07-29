NESN Logo Sign In

Boston dropped Game 1 of its doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but bounced back in Game 2 with a fun 4-1 win.

The game was always under the Red Sox’s control, as they got out to an early lead and never looked back. A fantastic start from Tanner Houck and an (almost) inside-the-park homer from Jarren Duran kept things exciting.

With the win, Boston improves to 62-40 and maintains its narrow lead in the American League East. They take the advantage with one more game to decide the series against Toronto.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Electric.

This game was never a blowout, but the vibes were too good for the night not to end in Boston’s favor.

ON THE MOUND

Tanner Houck wasn’t credited with a win because he only went four innings, despite it only going seven innings due to the doubleheader. But let’s be honest, he deserved it.