Boston dropped Game 1 of its doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but bounced back in Game 2 with a fun 4-1 win.
The game was always under the Red Sox’s control, as they got out to an early lead and never looked back. A fantastic start from Tanner Houck and an (almost) inside-the-park homer from Jarren Duran kept things exciting.
With the win, Boston improves to 62-40 and maintains its narrow lead in the American League East. They take the advantage with one more game to decide the series against Toronto.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Electric.
This game was never a blowout, but the vibes were too good for the night not to end in Boston’s favor.
ON THE MOUND
Tanner Houck wasn’t credited with a win because he only went four innings, despite it only going seven innings due to the doubleheader. But let’s be honest, he deserved it.
He used that flithy slider to his advantage Wednesday, striking out seven while allowing two hits and a walk. The one run he gave up was after Bo Bichette singled to center to drive in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tip your cap, no big.
— Garret Whitlock went two scoreless innings for the Red Sox, giving up three hits.
— Barnes struck out the first batter he faced and the outfield helped him out with a double play to end it there.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Leading off for Boston, Kiké Hernández doubled and was brought home after a single from Rafael Devers. The third baseman was called out trying to stretch it to second and the Red Sox left the inning with a 1-0 lead and Xander Bogaerts left on base.
— Alex Verdugo kept his hot streak going with a single to center and advanced after Kevin Plawecki followed his lead. They both got into scoring position when Bobby Dalbec grounded out, and Duran hit a sacrifice to bring in Verdugo.
Hernández walked to add another baserunner after that, but he and Plawecki were stranded.
— Plawecki struck again in the fourth, and he and Duran crossed home plate in dramatic fashion.
With the catcher on first after a single, Duran hit a triple off the Green Monster that George Springer bobbled trying to pick up in center. Duran was robbed of the in-the-park homer, but the play that gave Boston a 4-1 lead was exciting nonetheless.
— Michael Chavis was stranded after a triple in the sixth, pinch-hitting for Devers who left the game early.
— In total, Boston recorded 11 hits. The effort was led by Plawecki (3-for-3 with a run), Hernández (2-for-2 with a run, walk), and Devers (2-for-3, RBI).
TWEET OF THE GAME
UP NEXT
One more game Thursday decides the series against Toronto. First pitch between the Red Sox and Blue Jays is at 7:10 p.m. ET live on NESN.