Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Deals As Boston Takes Series Vs. Athletics

Nick Pivetta probably was grateful to the fans who came out to see the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics face off on Independence Day.
But the starting pitcher ensured anyone watching from the East Coast wouldn’t miss out by the time fireworks got going.
Pivetta absolutely dealt his way through a season-high seven innings with 10 strikeouts — another personal best this season. On offense, Boston did just enough to make sure the pitcher’s effort wasn’t for nothing, thanks to a sacrifice that scored Alex Verdugo.
With the win, Boston improves to 53-32 and 26-17 on the road. Oakland falls to 49-38.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Quick.
Time flies when you’re having fun, and watching Pivetta pitch certainly was just that.
ON THE MOUND
— Let’s talk a little more about Pivetta’s gem. He started his outing with a strikeout and basically never looked back, recording 10 Ks. He allowed four baserunners all game (two hits, two walks), but with how in control he was, there was never a doubt.
— Garrett Whitlock bridged the gap to the ninth and kept Oakland off the board, despite giving up a hit.
— All-Star closer Matt Barnes came in to do All-Star closer things, recording his 19th save of the year. There was some drama, though, as he allowed a pair of base runners with the tying run at third base and two outs.
With the help of the defense and a huge game-ending strikeout, Boston got out of the inning. But the ninth felt longer than every other frame combined.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— For as good of a day as Pivetta had, Athletics’ starter James Kaprielian kept the Red Sox scoreless until the sixth.
Verdugo started the frame off with a double to left before advancing to third thanks to a base hit from J.D. Martinez. From there, Rafael Devers grounded out into a double play, but Verdugo scored on the ground ball for the first run of the game.
— Devers doubled in the top of the ninth but was stranded without getting any insurance. In total, Boston left six runners on base.
— Verdugo was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and a walk. He was Boston’s only player to record multiple hits on the day.
TWEET OF THE GAME
You love to see it.
UP NEXT
With ones series in the bag, Boston heads south from Oakland to Los Angeles to face the Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 p.m. ET on Monday.