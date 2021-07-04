Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Deals As Boston Takes Series Vs. Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta probably was grateful to the fans who came out to see the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics face off on Independence Day.

But the starting pitcher ensured anyone watching from the East Coast wouldn’t miss out by the time fireworks got going.

Pivetta absolutely dealt his way through a season-high seven innings with 10 strikeouts — another personal best this season. On offense, Boston did just enough to make sure the pitcher’s effort wasn’t for nothing, thanks to a sacrifice that scored Alex Verdugo.

With the win, Boston improves to 53-32 and 26-17 on the road. Oakland falls to 49-38.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Quick.

Time flies when you’re having fun, and watching Pivetta pitch certainly was just that.