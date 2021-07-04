Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes & J.D. Martinez Join Red Sox’s MLB All-Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will have five representatives in the MLB All-Star Game next week at Colorado’s Coors Field.

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, closer Matt Barnes and designated hitter J.D. Martinez were all named to the American League roster Sunday. Those three Boston players join All-Star Game starters Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox are the only team with as many as five players in Denver. Boston last had five All-Stars — Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel, Mitch Moreland, Mookie Betts and Martinez — in 2018.

J.D. Martinez is a 4x All-Star! ? pic.twitter.com/BaEs5sAYks — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2021

It’s the first career selection for both Eovaldi and Barnes. Martinez has been named an All-Star four times in his career, three of which came in his last four seasons.