Seattle Expansion Draft: Kraken Picks We Loved And Hated

The picks are in, and the Seattle Kraken have their roster.

Kind of.

The Kraken expansion draft selections were submitted and announced Wednesday, so there’s now a framework for Seattle’s roster. The NHL’s newest club likely will spin a number of trades in the coming days, so the 30 players we see now probably aren’t the 30 players who will be reporting to training camp in September.

Still, we have an idea of what the Kraken will look like when they hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights to kick off the 2021-22 campaign.

Here are some of the picks that we loved, and a few that we hated.

Loved

Mark Giordano — He’ll be a good first captain of the Kraken, and though they’re taking on a big-ish salary, he’ll be a free agent next season if things don’t work out.

Joonas Donskoi — A hard-working, two-way forward who was a really underrated player on a Colorado Avalanche team that was loaded with starpower. This opportunity should give him the chance to impact the game in a bigger role.