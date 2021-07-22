NBA Free Agency Rumors: Celtics Interested In Veteran Swingman

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020-21 NBA season now is over, but we soon might see a division battle.

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers both are interested in impending free agent Reggie Bullock, the New York Post’s Marc Berman reported Wednesday night. Bullock, an eight-year NBA veteran, is coming off a season with the New York Knicks in which he averaged 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game over 65 contests.

According to Berman, Bullock’s preference is to stay with New York, where he signed as a free agent in July 2019. That said, the 30-year-old might not fit in to the Knicks’ plans. New York would need to maintain some financial flexibility if it wants to make a power move for an elite player (say, Damian Lillard?) this summer.

Bullock reportedly is drawing interest out west as well. The Lakers, according to Berman, have their eyes on Bullock, but he might be a fallback plan given Los Angeles’ reported interest in both Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

The Celtics might have to make a legitimate investment if they want to bring on Bullock, too, as he reportedly covets a three-year contract.