UFC Odds: Dustin Poirier Favored Over Conor McGregor In Third Bout

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s take three for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday night at UFC 264.

Each fighter has one victory in the soon-to-be trilogy, but there’s a noticeable difference at the betting window this time around. Poirier is now the betting favorite to beat McGregor.

Circa Sports in Las Vegas actually opened McGregor as the favorite, but money in the market quickly swung Poirier to the favorite. Circa is currently dealing Poirier -140 ($140 wins $100) while McGregor comes back as a short dog at +120. The total for rounds is set at O/U 1.5 o-180.

“I opened McGregor as a small favorite at -120,” Circa Sports risk supervisor Nick Kalikas told NESN. “Action is the reason for the line move. We’ve been getting big bets on Poirier. He has rattled off some amazing wins, so he’s red-hot right now.

“The sharps and public are on Poirier at the moment, but we’ll see an avalanche of money on McGregor on Saturday. That’s the way it usually goes when he fights.”

I vividly remember living in Las Vegas and watching the money show for McGregor in the final hours before many matches. The Irish faithful flock into Sin City with their accents and flags and they love to bet on their native son. One bookmaker told me he usually writes around 70 percent of bets on McGregor on fight day.

So if you like McGregor, you may want to whack +120 before it disappears.