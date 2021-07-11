Aaron Rodgers Kind Of Gives Timeline On When Packers Drama Will Be Handled

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers should be dealing with his ongoing feud with the Green Bay Packers relatively soon.

At least, that’s what we can glean from his latest remarks.

Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay, which has made clear it has no desire to move him. And no matter who tries to get info out of him — other legendary quarterbacks included — he’s tight-lipped.

Perhaps the most outward he’s been was Saturday.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week,” Rodgers said at the celebrity American Century Championship golf tournament, via ProFootballTalk, “and then I’m going to get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.?

Packers training camp begins in about two and a half weeks. So, he kind of has to figure things out one way or the other by then.

At this point, Rodgers doesn’t seem nearly as exasperated by the whole situation, so perhaps he knows what he’s doing but is going to keep it close to the vest for fun. It’s also possible he’s very at peace with whatever happens, so he’s not stressing either way.