Tacko Fall and his famous appetite have moved even further into the limelight.

The Boston Celtics center made tacos Monday night during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday in a hilarious segment. And these weren’t your everyday tacos. They were big enough to satisfy the wants and needs of “a 7-foot-5 NBA center … or a hungry family of six.”

Check it out in the clip below, starting at the 3:30 mark.

Fall is capable of consuming an astonishing amount of food.

Having established himself as a favorite among his Celtics teammates and fans over the first two seasons of his professional career, Fall is vying to cement his place on Boston’s roster and perhaps remain here for his entire career.

Should he manage to do so, don’t be shocked if Tacko’s Tacos go from night-show schtick into a real thing he sells to willing eaters.