Celtics Lifer? Tacko Fall Would Welcome Spending NBA Career With Boston

It didn’t take long for Boston to fall in love with Tacko Fall.

And the feeling is mutual.

The Celtics signed Fall to a two-way contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources. It’s unclear how much playing time Fall will receive in Boston during the 2020-21 NBA season, but the 7-foot-5 center clearly grew fond of the city and its fans throughout his rookie campaign.

“I know Boston has been really excited about me, they really worked on my game. They have helped me develop a lot this year. And I know they are very excited,” Fall told MassLive.com after a recent charity event. “I’m looking forward to the future. Boston is a great city. I love it here. I tell a lot of people, if I could retire here, I probably would. I could probably work. So I’m really excited about the future.”

Fall spent much of this past year with the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s G League affiliate, after signing with the Celtics as an undrafted free agent last offseason. He quickly became a fan favorite despite totaling just 36 minutes across nine NBA contests (seven regular season, two postseason), occasionally sending TD Garden into a frenzy.

Obviously, Fall has a long way to go before he becomes an NBA regular, let alone a franchise cornerstone who spends his entire career in green. He’s made significant strides on the court, though, and his work ethic and off-court demeanor have made for a great fit in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images