Matt Barnes’ Boston Red Sox and Jared Walsh’s Los Angeles Angels just finished up a series against one another, but the latter found himself helping out the former Tuesday night.

Barnes loaded the bases in the eighth inning of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game at Coors Field with the American League holding on to a 5-2 lead over the National League.

Kris Bryant was at the plate and hit a sharp liner to left field, but Walsh, who never played left before in his MLB career, made the sliding catch to keep the AL in the lead and end the inning.

Check it out:

Jared Walsh has never played left field in the majors.



He makes this catch to save a couple runs in the #AllStarGame. ? pic.twitter.com/XcqXcIDPcy — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2021

Yeah, Barnes owes him dinner for that.