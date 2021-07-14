Here’s How Five Members Of Red Sox Did In 2021 MLB All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were represented better in Denver than any other team in Major League Baseball, with five players making the 2021 All-Star Game.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers started for the American League squad in the infield, with J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes all making an appearance as well.

The Red Sox helped the AL earn a 5-2 win, hitting 3-for-5 collectively. Here’s how Boston’s All-Stars did in the Midsummer Classic.

Xander Bogaerts

Hitting third in the order, Bogaerts struck out in his first at bat against Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, but roped a liner to left in his second and had an RBI single in the top of the fifth off Trevor Rogers. Bogaerts went 2-for-3 at the plate.

You can decide who the best AL shortstop is, and we'll leave this here. #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/YUCBWQ8gfK — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2021

He also turned a nice double play in the field behind the right-handed Eovaldi, who took the mound in the bottom of the fourth.

Rafael Devers

Devers batted fifth in the order and started at third. He swung at the first pitch from Corbin Burnes to hit a double and finished 1-for-2 at the plate. Devers also brought a Red Sox tradition to Denver.