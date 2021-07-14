Here’s How Five Members Of Red Sox Did In 2021 MLB All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox were represented better in Denver than any other team in Major League Baseball, with five players making the 2021 All-Star Game.
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers started for the American League squad in the infield, with J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes all making an appearance as well.
The Red Sox helped the AL earn a 5-2 win, hitting 3-for-5 collectively. Here’s how Boston’s All-Stars did in the Midsummer Classic.
Xander Bogaerts
Hitting third in the order, Bogaerts struck out in his first at bat against Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, but roped a liner to left in his second and had an RBI single in the top of the fifth off Trevor Rogers. Bogaerts went 2-for-3 at the plate.
He also turned a nice double play in the field behind the right-handed Eovaldi, who took the mound in the bottom of the fourth.
Rafael Devers
Devers batted fifth in the order and started at third. He swung at the first pitch from Corbin Burnes to hit a double and finished 1-for-2 at the plate. Devers also brought a Red Sox tradition to Denver.
Nathan Eovaldi
Eovaldi got the ball in the bottom of the fourth, allowing Freddie Freeman to get on with a single after forcing a Nolan Arenado ground out. He only had to face three batters, though, as Bogaerts turned a double play behind him to end the inning.
He threw eight of his 10 pitches for strikes.
J.D. Martinez
The designated hitter struck out in both of his turns at the plate. First, in the top of the fifth at the hands of Rogers, then again in the seventh after being fanned by David Peralta.
Matt Barnes
Barnes entered the game in the bottom of the eighth, and despite a lot of action on the basepaths, held the NL scoreless. He gave up two hits and a walk and probably owes Los Angeles Angels’ Jared Walsh a beer for making a play to get him out of a bases-loaded jam.