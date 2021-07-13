Why Celtics Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Relationship

Tatum and Brown see eye-to-eye on the big picture

by

A report circulated a few weeks ago indicating Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown aren’t exactly the best of friends off the basketball court.

Evidence suggests Tatum and Brown do, in fact, have a strong off-court relationship. But even if they don’t, Celtics fans should not have any concerns, as the pair of superstars share a common goal.

In an interview with The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, Tatum explained the outlooks that he and Brown share.

“That’s the goal (to make each other better),” Tatum told Washburn. “Both highly motivated and driven guys that want to be the best they can be. We just really want to win. We both really care about winning at our core. That’s the start of it. We’re going to try our best to figure it out.”

Having a locker room full of best friends isn’t necessary to win a championship, in any sport. But having leaders who are committed to winning is, and the C’s appear to be in good hands with their franchise cornerstones.

