Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Here’s 76ers’ Asking Price For Star Guard

NESN Logo Sign In

The Ben Simmons trade rumor mill now is in motion.

The Philadelphia 76ers recently began speaking with other teams about a potential trade involving the star point guard, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources. Simmons is a few weeks removed from a disappointing playoff performance that prompted criticism from coaches, teammates and fans.

Here’s an excerpt from Charania’s column:

The 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding Simmons and have engaged with teams, sources told The Athletic. Those sources also say that teams that have engaged with the 76ers about Simmons have been met with a high price threshold for the three-time All-Star.

“(The 76ers) want an All-Star-caliber player in return,” one source with knowledge of the ongoing talks said.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and have engaged with teams.



Full details and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/sdjV49uw3h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2021

Charania added that interest in Simmons around the NBA is “robust.”