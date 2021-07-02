Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers To Represent Red Sox In All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox will have a pair of infielders represent them in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
To the surprise of no one, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers were selected by the fans to the Midsummer Classic.
Bogaerts beat out Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette and Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa to earn the honors, while Devers topped Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman and Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncado. This is Devers’ first All-Star selection, while Bogaerts gets set for his third appearance.
J.D. Martinez was bested by Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter.
The Red Sox duo led the way in voting during the time it was open.
Here is a look at both the American and National League starters:
AMERICAN LEAGUE:
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlana Braves
2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr, Atlanta Braves
OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds
OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds
The All-Star Game will take place July 13.