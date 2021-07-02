Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers To Represent Red Sox In All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will have a pair of infielders represent them in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

To the surprise of no one, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers were selected by the fans to the Midsummer Classic.

Bogaerts beat out Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette and Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa to earn the honors, while Devers topped Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman and Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncado. This is Devers’ first All-Star selection, while Bogaerts gets set for his third appearance.

J.D. Martinez was bested by Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter.

The Red Sox duo led the way in voting during the time it was open.

Here is a look at both the American and National League starters:

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels