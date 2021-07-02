MLB All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Make Red Sox History

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have a long list of players who were named All-Stars during their tenure. But apparently, never has a short stop and third baseman represented Boston in the starting lineup in the same year.

The team’s current left side of the infield made that happen.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers were named starters for the 2021 Midsummer Classic. The occurrence happens for the first time in Red Sox history, as noted by NBC10 Boston’s Raul Martinez.

Bogaerts and Devers essentially led their positions in voting since polls opened, with the news finally announced Thursday night. All week, their manager and teammates praised the duos work ethic. We’re glad to see them recognized.