Adam McQuaid’s ‘Passion For Game’ Drew Him To Bruins Coaching Role

Adam McQuaid is early into his second stint with the Boston Bruins organization.

The team last week announced it hired the former blueliner to be the its new player development coordinator — replacing ex-teammate Chris Kelly, who was promoted to an assistant coaching position in the same press release.

McQuaid, 34, was helping out during development camp as the Bruins found a more permanent role for him. Now entering the first season of his coaching career, the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion is excited to return to Boston.

“I still have a passion for the game, and I wanted to be able to help out other guys and younger guys,” McQuaid told reporters Monday over Zoom. “I know that at the junior college level there’s lots to figure out, lots to learn — both on and off the ice. I felt like this would be a role that that I could embrace and enjoy doing and, obviously, to be able to be back part of the Bruins organization, I’m really excited about that.”

McQuaid will spend a lot of time with the Providence Bruins, Boston’s AHL affiliate, as well as on the road scouting prospects.

Mostly, he just looks forward to being a help in any way he can to try and hold up the Bruins’ reputation.

“I think I would honestly emphasize how awesome the city is and the organization and how embraced the Bruins are in Boston, and obviously the success that the team has had, especially the past decade and more.”