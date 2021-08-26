Alex Cora Predicts When Red Sox Will Get Chris Sale’s Velocity Back

NESN Logo Sign In

So far so good with Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox starter has been more than solid in two games back after two years off the mound.

In two starts, Sale has pitched 10 innings with 13 strikeouts, only giving up two runs and a walk. He’s putting guys away, has the same great attitude, but hasn’t yet achieved the same velocity we’re used to before he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t believe the gas is gone, though.

“Two more outings and I think the velocity will be back,” Cora on Wednesday said on “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” during the NESN’s coverage of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon.

Cora noted patterns he saw in Sale’s pitch speed in 2018 and 2019 and is pleased with the lefty’s progress.

“The way he’s bouncing back is encouraging, you know? He’s feeling great, we’re still going to give him one extra day for this one,” Cora said. “And then after that it’s just, let’s go and see where he takes us.”