Why Cam Newton Might Struggle To Find New Team After Patriots Release

Bill Belichick didn’t just name Mac Jones the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. He also reportedly released the rookie’s competitor, Cam Newton, in a stunning move Tuesday.

So, why exactly did the Patriots cut Newton rather than keep the veteran to back up Jones?

Well, performance could be a major reason, as the 32-year-old struggled for most of last season as New England’s starter. But Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed pointed out Tuesday that a couple of other factors likely played a role: Newton’s vaccination status and his command of the locker room.

Kyed tweeted he has spoken to a few people around the NFL who, for these reasons, would be surprised if Newton imminently signs with another team.

It doesn’t help Newton’s case, either, that there seemingly aren’t any starting QB jobs available right now.

I've spoken to a few people around the NFL who would be surprised if Cam Newton winds up signing anywhere imminently for these reasons. Plus, there's almost no hope to start anywhere around the league, and Newton is viewed as a player in decline. https://t.co/UQ3rIr6CU9 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2021

Newton hasn’t stated publicly whether he’s vaccinated, but his absence last week following a “misunderstanding” of the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocols indicates he’s not. Obviously, this is a personal choice, and players aren’t required to be vaccinated. But having an unvaccinated starting quarterback is risky business, seeing as a similar protocol mishap during the regular season could lead to another absence, a close-contact situation or, in the worst-case scenario, a coronavirus outbreak.