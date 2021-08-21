Watch Christian Vázquez Log 500th Career Hit With Double Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez hit a significant milestone during Friday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.

The homegrown catcher, who was a ninth-round pick in 2008, logged his 500th career hit in the second inning, launching a double to right field on a 3-2 count from Dane Dunning.

Vázquez made his Major League Baseball debut in Boston in 2014. The bulk of his work at the plate was done in 2019, when he logged 133 hits in 138 games. Now, he’s up to 91 hits in 105 games in 2021.

Here’s to the next one, Vázquez.