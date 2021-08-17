NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have a problem, and a good one at that.

Boston signed Linus Ullmark to a four-year deal to help man the net with Jeremy Swayman, who impressed during his short time between the pipes last season.

Of course, there’s still Tuukka Rask, who could return to the Bruins once he’s recovered from the hip surgery he underwent to repair a torn labrum. General manager Don Sweeney revealed they’ve left the door open for the goalie, and Rask himself said he won’t play for a team not named the Bruins.

Still, even if the B’s do bring back Rask later on in the upcoming season, then Boston will be blessed with three strong goaltenders — a problem Charlie McAvoy said is “luxurious.”

“It’s a luxurious problem to have,” McAvoy told reporters at the Smashfest Charity Ping-Pong Challenge on Aug. 12, via NHL.com. “We have great depth at the goalie position.”

Ullmark spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres, and is excited for a chance to play in the playoffs — something he never has done.

It of course remains to be seen just how Ullmark and Swayman will pan out. Swayman only played in 11 games, and even though he impressed with his poise, confidence and timely saves, this will be a good test for the second-year goalie to take on more responsibility.