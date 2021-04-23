NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman couldn’t have asked for a better start to his young NHL career.

The young Boston Bruins netminder stepped up for the B’s once again on Thursday night as he earned his fifth win in his sixth career start as Boston took down the Buffalo Sabres, 5-1.

Swayman has allowed just 10 goals across his six starts for a stellar 1.67 goals against average on an eye-popping .943 save percentage.

To see his most impressive play of the night, check out the "Save of the Game" video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images