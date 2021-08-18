NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Worked Out With LeBron James For Lakers

NESN Logo Sign In

By most accounts, the success and well being of Isaiah Thomas is something all Boston Celtics fans want.

It might hit a little different if he were to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, though.

We aren’t there yet, but LA reportedly is in search of some veteran depth to round out their bench and Thomas apparently came to mind.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Lakers brought in Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James to see if they’d fit as a “potential roster spot.” Furthermore, it looks like Thomas was “working out personally” with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Read into that as you will. Boston, many times, has shut down speculation that 32-year-old Thomas could return to play for the Celtics anyway.

But if that signing comes to fruition, it adds an interesting layer to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, given that Thomas fares better than he did in his first stint with LA, where his season was cut short after 17 games thanks to that hip procedure.